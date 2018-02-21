Indiana man died in Vilas Co. snowmobile crash

The person who died Monday in a Vilas County snowmobile crash has been identified, according to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office.

Michael D. Wilson, 57, of Lafayette, Ind. was dead when emergency services got to the scene, according to officials

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on North Helen Creek Road in the Town of Land O' Lakes.

Officials said initial reports sited a snowmobile hit a tree and that Wilson was unconscious.

They said speed and weather causing poor visibility may have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vilas County Coroner’s Office.