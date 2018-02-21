Tomahawk school threat: "I'll go in with two hand guns..."

A gun-related threat by a former student was made to the Tomahawk School Complex last Thursday, the day after the massacre of 17 people at a high school in Florida, according to the Tomahawk Police Department.

Police said they were made aware of a note that read "I'll go in with two handguns..." and "I'll do it and pick people off, so much fear and power."

Police investigated and found the threats were coming from a former student who was currently being held behind bars in another area.

Police said there were several current and former students names in the note. Parents of all the students involved were then contacted, police said.

In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School police said they will investigate every threat in Tomahawk community.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Tomahawk Police Department.