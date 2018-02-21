What you need to know about the new tax cuts

It's been three decades since the federal government reformed income tax laws.

President Donald Trump signed the "The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in December, promising the change - which took effect Dec. 31 - would put more money in people's pockets.

The tax rates for all income brackets are now lower, with the top rate dropped from 39 percent to move to 37 percent.

In Wausau, the average household income is $53,300. With the new rates, the savings is about $1,000, and it is already showing up in wages being withheld from paychecks.

"You can better plan and start funding you 401K a little more," said Tricia Nielsen, a senior manager at Schenck, a Wausau accounting firm. "Use the extra in your paycheck and maybe increase your contribution."

Nielsen said the reforms also drop the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, a change designed to allow small businesses to expand and create more jobs.

And if a business makes a $100,000 profit, it may be able to deduct $20,000 as another benefit, she said.

Nielsen said the changes should make it easier to file tax returns a year from now. "Simplifying things from not having to fill out additional forms."

Tax experts urge people to speak with their financial advisers to review exactly how the new law will effect them.