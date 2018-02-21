Man accused of putting dead cat in Stevens Point bank box withdraws pleas

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 38-year-old homeless Stevens Point man accused of putting a bag containing a dead cat, a loaf of bread and a dollar bill wrapped around a rock into a bank deposit box to "cleanse the bank of fraud" has been allowed to withdraw two no contest pleas, according to online Portage County court records.

In a plea bargain, Justin Doppsmith had been convicted of felony bail jumping and discharging a bodily fluid at a public safety worker in the June 5 incident at Associated Bank in Stevens Point. Prosecutors dismissed two misdemeanors.

Doppsmith was to be sentenced late last year, but that was delayed after a judge raised questions about his competency and ordered a mental health evaluation.

Doppsmith was found competent during a hearing Tuesday and a judge granted his motion to withdraw the no contest pleas, court records said, giving no indication what happens next.

Doppsmith had been sent to a state mental hospital for treatment, court records said.

Police said the cat put into the bank's night deposit box had been dead for some time.

When Doppsmith was stopped by officers, he said the officer was "not a game warden," he did not recognize his authority and he spit on an officer, the criminal complaint said.

In a separate case, Doppsmith was accused of setting a tree on fire to help the tree "molt." He was allowed to withdraw an earlier no contest plea in that case as well, court records said.