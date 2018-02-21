Assembly OKs bill closing Lincoln Hills in 2021

A bipartisan group of lawmakers working on a juvenile justice overhaul plan that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison say the latest version of the plan has the support of counties and Gov. Scott Walker.More >>
The state Assembly has crafted a bill that calls for closing Wisconsin's troubled youth prison and moving its inmates into new state and county facilities.
Advocates from a youth advocate group, formerly incarcerated youth, and representatives from the faith community, government officials and the Milwaukee Common Council will demand the closure of the Lincoln Hills youth prison Thursday at a press conference.
Gov. Scott Walker is ordering that an interim superintendent be hired at Wisconsin's juvenile prisons in light of recent attacks against guards and workers at the facilities.
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says it's possible that his office may charge one or more people in connection with alleged abuses against inmates at the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison.
