Central Wisconsinites ask Mr. T to visit Wausau Curling Club

Here's a fun fact: Mr. T is a big fan of the central Wisconsin pastime and Olympic sport, curling.

During the Olympics, actor Mr. T has been tweeting his support for the U.S. curling teams. He went so far as to use his catch phase to show his love of the sport.

Curling is cool, I Pity The Fool who don't like Curling! Grr #curlingiscoolfool," he tweeted Sunday.

He recently chatted with TIME Magazine about his love of the sport.

"It’s harder than it looks," he told TIME. "It takes practice to make it easy like that. Because I’m seeing in my mind, ‘boy, you don’t want to think about the stone too hard, and forget your grippin’, hurt your knees. So it’s a lot of strategy to make it look smooth.”

Now, some central Wisconsinites are asking the actor and wrestler to make his way north.

@MrT please come curl at the wausau curling club its the biggest in the country!!!!!!! pls visit p.s. i love you #curlingiscoolfool — kath ?? (@OkeefeKath) February 16, 2018

This is the weirdest request but after thinking about it, I also think @MrT should come to Wausau to curl. https://t.co/zLuX7oT9S7 — Katie Rosenberg (@katierosenberg) February 16, 2018

Mr. T has not responded to the tweets but did tweet he enjoys watching Olympic sports from his couch.