Trial ordered for father accused in teen son's diabetes death in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday ordered a trial for a 49-year-old father accused of killing his son by failing to properly manage and treat his diabetes.

Robert Glazner, who was arrested in Sheboygan Falls, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the Aug. 4 death of 15-year-old Bryden Glazner, who died at his grandmother's home in Wausau.

No date was immediately set for the father to enter a plea to the charge.

Glazner's attorney has said the state's case is not strong and the father was actively involved in managing his son's diabetes.

Glazner gave up his right to have prosecutors present evidence justifying the charge, leading the judge to order the trial.

It's the second recent case in Marathon County of a parent being charged in a child's death because of neglecting the dangers of diabetes.

In March 2008, Dale and Leilani Neumann of Weston prayed rather than seek medical care for their 11-year-old daughter, who died of an undiagnosed but treatable form of diabetes.

In a case that attracted national attention, prosecutors contended the Neumanns recklessly killed their youngest of four children by ignoring obvious symptoms of severe illness as she became too weak to speak, eat, drink or walk. They said the couple had a legal duty to take the girl to a doctor but relied totally on prayer for healing.

A jury convicted each parent of second-degree reckless homicide and each was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years' probation.

According to a criminal complaint, Bryden Glazner was vomiting the night before he died and his father did not do enough to make sure the teen was checking his insulin levels. The boy's last sugar reading was done two days before he died.

The teen was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014, the complaint said, characterizing the father as resistant to being educated on how to treat the disease and telling one nurse she had "no right to advise him that he needed to attend diabetes education," only a judge could do that.

The teen's parents were divorced, and they shared custody of him, the complaint said. The boy's grandmother found his body at her home on Parcher Street, where the father and son were also living, the complaint said.

The maximum punishment for second-degree reckless homicide is 25 years in prison if convicted.