Man arrested in Marshfield yard bomb scare

A Marshfield man has been arrested after Marshfield police said he left a suspicious device in the yard of his ex-girlfriend.

Jacob Boushack, 42, is also accused of threatening his ex, a 44-year-old Marshfield woman, with a taser, according to police.

Police investigated pipebomb-like device filled with fireworks on Jan. 11. The disturbance on Lincoln Avenue in Marshfield closed streets and displaced some residents until they knew the device wasn't harmful, according to police.

Police said Boushack was jealous over a recent breakup with the woman. There was also a 34-year-old man at the home at the time of the incident, police said.

Boushack was previously on a probation hold at the Wood County Jail.

Boushack has been referred to the Marathon County District Attorney's office for disorderly conduct for the disturbance.

He is also being referred to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamine.

He was also referred on felony bail jumping due to pending Clark County Methamphetamine and OWI arrests from 2016.