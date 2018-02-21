New shelter to help "the forgotten" in Merrill becoming a reality

MERRILL (WAOW) - Volunteers from Merrill Community Homeless Center gathered Wednesday to see the progress being made on a new warming center and shelter to help what one supporter called "the forgotten."

Habitat for Humanity bought the building for the new homeless shelter to be called Habitat Home. The state approved the building plans earlier this month, clearing the way for the renovations to begin.

"The demolition is the big thing so hopefully we can get that done before the end of March and start rebuilding," MCHC board member Paul Wagner said.

Board member Mark Jahnke called the poor and homeless in the community "the forgotten."

Added fellow board member Dee Olson, "Since October, we have had 30 individuals and five families that are homeless who have come in and asked for help."

But because the city has no shelter, they must stay in hotels or are advised to go to a city where a shelter is available, she said.





Organizers say Habitat Home will unfold in two phases. First, the ground floor will be remodeled into a warming center. After that, the upper story will be converted into a shelter.

"We still need to raise $100,000 to $110,000 to just get the project completed," Olsen said.

Donations can be sent to: Habitat Home, PO Box 324, Merrill, WI 54452.