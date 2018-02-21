9 animals die in house fire near Athens

Nine animals died in a fire Tuesday near Athens, according to the homeowner.

Five baby pigs, three dogs and one cat died from the fire. All the animals but one dog died at the scene. A third dog was later put down, according to the home owner.

A fire broke out at a home on County Road A in the Town of Johnson just before 9 p.m.

Officials said a heating lamp in the garage was to blame for starting the fire.

No people were hurt in the fire.

The home in a total loss.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the homeowner and her family.