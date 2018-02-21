Woman held on bond for Wis. Rapids school threat hoax - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woman held on bond for Wis. Rapids school threat hoax

By Cassandra Ambrosius
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 21-year-old woman is being held on a $10,000 bond for calling in a threat of a gunman at a Wisconsin Rapids school to divert attention away from another crime, according to court records.

Police said Autumn Trepish called 911 to report a gunman inside Lincoln High School Tuesday morning. Trepish feared her friends, who she said were shoplifting at Walmart, were going to be arrested, so she called to get officers to respond to the school instead, according to court records.

The school was put on lockdown for about 40 minutes. No students were inside, as classes were canceled due to weather, and only a few staff members were present. 

A sweep of the school was conducted, but no one was found. 

Trepish is now facing obstruction and disorderly conduct charges. She has not yet been formally charged. 

Security was increased Wednesday at the school with extra law enforcement patrolling the campus.

