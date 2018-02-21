Lincoln Co. to hold CWD meeting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Co. to hold CWD meeting

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Department of Natural Resources along with the Lincoln County Deer Advisory Council are holding a public meeting on chronic wasting disease Wednesday evening.

The meeting comes just a month after CWD was found in a wild deer in Lincoln County. A baiting and feeding ban was put in place in Lincoln and Langlade Counties Feb. 1.

CWD is a disease that impacts deer's brains and causes them to die.

Organizers of the meeting said they expect a large turnout and a lengthy meeting.

The meeting will be at Tomahawk High School at 7 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.