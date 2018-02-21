Lincoln Co. to hold CWD meeting

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

The Latest: Protesters push for gun control at Florida rally

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

The Latest: Second gun-control rally held in Florida

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Stars, educators lead effort for kids to see 'Black Panther'

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

Billy Graham went from tent revivals to the White House

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting.

Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Prosecutors say the company that cares for inmates at the Milwaukee County jail face criminal because employees lied about checking on a man who died of dehydration after water to his cell was shut off.

Ancient acupuncture is increasingly used as weapon in the nation's struggle with opioids.

Stuck in an opioids crisis, officials turn to acupuncture

A precision nutrition approach to weight loss didn't hold up in a study testing low fat versus low carb depending on dieters' genetic or metabolic makeup.

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Rev. Billy Graham, known as 'America's Pastor,' dies at 99

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

The Department of Natural Resources along with the Lincoln County Deer Advisory Council are holding a public meeting on chronic wasting disease Wednesday evening.

The meeting comes just a month after CWD was found in a wild deer in Lincoln County. A baiting and feeding ban was put in place in Lincoln and Langlade Counties Feb. 1.

CWD is a disease that impacts deer's brains and causes them to die.

Organizers of the meeting said they expect a large turnout and a lengthy meeting.

The meeting will be at Tomahawk High School at 7 p.m.