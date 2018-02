MERRILL (WAOW) - Sasha is a beautiful black, tan and white hound available for adoption at the Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill.

High school students filled the shelter during our visit Wednesday, volunteering as part of the school's Winter Fest activities.

Sasha is free to an approved adopter.

Volunteers say she is gentle and loves to go for walks.

You can set up an appointment to meet her at 715-536-3459.