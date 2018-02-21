Wausau man pleads insanity in fatal Tomahawk shooting

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 32-year-old Wausau man entered an insanity plea Wednesday to accusations that he lured a friend outside and gunned him down at a Tomahawk home and then fled, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Eric Moen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Nov. 16 incident that killed 52-year-old Charles Ramp.

Moen pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, court records said, indicating the appointment of a doctor to evaluate him was "deferred at this time."

No trial date was immediately set.

According to the criminal complaint, Ramp had known Moen for about four years and Moen decided during his lunch break to kill him.

After getting to Ramp's Tomahawk home, Moen lured his friend outside and onto the driveway by telling him that he was having car trouble, the complaint said.

When Ramp walked outside, Moen grabbed his shotgun from the car, fired five shots at him and then drove away, later being captured in western Wisconsin, the complaint said.

Moen is jailed on a $1 million bond.