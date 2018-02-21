A closer look at the remaining Marshfield mayoral candidates

The Spring Primary has narrowed the Marshfield mayoral race down to two candidates: Bob McManus and Tom Witzel.

Witzel has lived in Marshfield for essentially all of his life, and has deep roots in the city and experience with local government.

"I have served the city for a year and a half now on the council," he said. "And before that I was actually a police auxiliary member for about 20 years."

Meanwhile, McManus is new to the city-politics game, but believes his background will provide a fresh perspective.

"After going through and looking at the budgets and everything, I really see some areas where my banking background and my business background can be an advantage," he said.

Even with his non-political resume, McManus reached the top of the ticket Tuesday with 632 votes.

The role of mayor in Marshfield is not a full-time post, but these candidates hope to influence changes they think the community needs.

"The thing I want to do is really revitalize the city from a downtown point of view," said McManus.

"Roads are a big topic," added Witzel. "And I think communication. I hear from a lot of people frustrated of being heard too late or not being heard at all."

The two will face off on the April 3 ballot.