UPDATE: Wausau murder victim identified, investigation continues

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The identity of a 77-year-old man murdered in Wausau has been released. Police say Lyle Leith was found dead in his garage on the 1000 block of Kickbusch Street Tuesday morning

Wausau Police said the investigation led them to a home in Florence County. A search warrant was executed there Wednesday on a domestic violence charge and a man was arrested. But officials aren't saying if that man is a suspect in the homicide, or how that's connected to the case.

Police are still not releasing how Leith died. An autopsy has been done and results are pending. 

