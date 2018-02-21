Area teens support victims in Florida shooting

Wausau-area high schools joined together Wednesday to support the Florida shooting victims and those impacted.



Students wrote letters and notes of support, which they will later mail to Parkland, Florida. Some students also wore maroon and silver, the school colors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The letters and notes followed a "Our nation is all tied together" theme.



They say, as high school students, the shooting hit too close to home. They want to inspire hope in the Florida community.

"I think there's a lot that needs to be done to prevent gun violence in the future," said Ashley Krasowski, who organized the letter-writing. "However, I think by showing small acts of kindness and support to them can make a big difference in the long run."

Krasowski says she's been in contact with schools from Texas and Wisconsin that plan to put on similar acts of kindness and support.

She also plans to distribute bracelets amongst the local schools in the next few days. Those will display a message of unity.