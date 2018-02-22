Wednesday Sports Report: SPASH tops Pines as another playoff hoc - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday Sports Report: SPASH tops Pines as another playoff hockey games goes to OT

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS HOCKEY - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

SPASH 7, Northland Pines 6 (2OT)

GIRLS HOCKEY - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Wisconsin Valley Union 4, Lakeland 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Regional Quarterfinals

   Division 2 
   Mosinee 52, Medford Area 45
   Rhinelander 60, Waupaca 27

   Division 3
   Northland Pines 57, Peshtigo 44
   Stratford 58, Mauston 35
   Westby 52, Nekoosa 33
   
   Division 4 
   Bonduel 52, Coleman 32
   Iola-Scandinavia 60, Manawa 49
   Lancaster 57, Necedah 34

   Division 5
   Rib Lake 44, Turtle Lake 18
   Bowler 61, Tigerton 48
   Loyal 62, Wild Rose 49
   Northland Lutheran 59, Rosholt 48
   Port Edwards 52, Marion 32

