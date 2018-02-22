Athlete of the Week: Chloe Westberg, Central Wisconsin Storm

On a night when the Central Wisconsin Storm struggled to score, Chloe Westberg was at her best.

Wednesday night, the senior goaltender pitched her second straight shutout - stopping all 14 shots that came her way - as the defending state champions kept their repeat title hopes alive with a 1-0 overtime win over Fox Cities in the sectional semifinal round of the WIAA Tournament.

"I was ecstatic," Westberg said of her teammate Kylie Hahner's game winning-goal. "I skated down. I was so happy when we finally put it in."

Her performance was nothing new. Westberg was in the net last march when the Storm pulled off a 2-1 overtime win in the state championship game.

"(This) wasn't a state championship game, but it was an elimination game," veteran coach Pete Susens said. "If we don't win the game we don't play the next day.

"She seemed pretty cool and calm in the net and that was great for us."

Westberg said success in clutch situations doesn't always translate.

"Each one is different," she said. "You're playing against a different team. You're gonna be a little nervous. But the nerves at that point... you're ready for them.

"As the game goes on, you get more used to distress and it's not as big of a deal," she added. "As you go on and you're in the zone it's not as much of a problem anymore."

The Storm will play the Wisconsin Valley Union in the sectional final game on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

