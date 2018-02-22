More snow is in the forecast

Today: Cloudy with a few flurries possible.

High: 29 Wind: East 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow, possibly mixed with sleet south of Marathon county. 1 to 3 inches likely with a few spots in the Northwoods getting up to 4 inches.

Low: 26 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Light snow and freezing drizzle ending very early, then decreasing clouds in the afternoon.

High: 36 Wind: Becoming West 10-15

The weather will be turning milder over the next few days but it will be more active as well. You will need your snow shovel at times.

Today will be more cloudy with a few flurries possible at times, but overall fairly quiet with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph and high temps reaching the upper 20s to around 30. It is tonight when the roads will get a little slippery again. A weak storm system moving through Northcentral Wisconsin will produce 1 to 3 inches of snow with a few spots - especially in the Northwoods - getting up to 4 inches of snow. The lesser amounts of snow will be south of Marathon county where a little sleet could mix with the snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for the entire area for tonight through 9a.m. Friday morning.

The snow should end early Friday morning around daybreak, then we will have decreasing clouds during the afternoon and fairly mild temps, reaching the mid 30s.

Over the weekend we will have to gear up for another storm. This one has the potential to be a bit stronger with heavier snow, sleet and rain. As currently projected, this storm would start to produce precipitation toward evening on Saturday. The bulk of the mixed precipitation would fall after dark with the highest potential for several inches of snow being in the Northwoods. My first estimate of snow totals in the north is around 4 to 8 inches. Around Wausau and farther south it looks like less snow and more of a wintry mix. Still there could be a couple inches around Marathon county.

Snow will still be falling early Sunday morning and it will be windy so driving conditions will not be all that great. By Sunday afternoon it will be dry with highs in the low 30s.

Next week is looking fairly quiet at this point with only slight chance of rain or snow Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps should be mild as well. After highs in the low 30s on Monday the mercury should reach the mid to upper 30s from Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a tremendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 22-February 2018