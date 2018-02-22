Sleepwalking student causes school to cancel classes - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sleepwalking student causes school to cancel classes

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
GREENSBURG, Pa.(AP) -

A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.

State police say the seventh-grade student called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report he was inside Wendover Middle School in Hempfield Township.

The student told authorities he had been sleepwalking and woke up inside the school. Police say the student entered the school through a window and wandered around for about 15 minutes.

Police say the student lives about four miles from the school.

The Hempfield Area School District canceled classes Wednesday due to security concerns, and police swept the building. The district says Wednesday's incident is not connected to another student's arrest earlier this week for allegedly threatening to shoot a female student.

Classes were scheduled to resume Thursday.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.