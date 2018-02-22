Waukesha students can participate in walkout with permission from parents

Students across the country staged walkouts Wednesday, one week after the Florida school shooting, protesting gun violence and demanding legislative change.

In the Waukesha School District, no students walked out after school leaders threatened students with disciplinary action if they participated.

"A lot of people have anxiety about what's going on and for how easy it is for people to access these weapons," Waukesha North High School junior Taylor Lehto said.

Lehto is trying to help organize a walkout next month to honor the Florida school shooting victims as part of High School Democrats of Waukesha. She's responding to a national group calling for a walkout to support tougher gun laws.

"Enough is enough, and we just want to stand up for what we believe in and what's right," Lehto said.

"The ads made it look like the school district was participating or supporting this event," Waukesha School Superintendent Todd Gray said.

"And you're not?" WISN-TV reporter Terry Sater asked.

"We would not. Like I said, because it's a very partisan organization," Gray said.

Gray said talk of a walkout supported by a progressive political group led him to send parents a message threatening discipline Tuesday.

After the superintendent sent a message to parents about the walkout, he wanted to clarify what students would be allowed to do.

Read letter to parents

"If they want to participate in this event, and parents check them out of school, they'll be allowed to do that," Gray said.

Waukesha North senior Beyjic Hoon supports a walkout.

"It's just devastating what happened in Florida, and I think it's actually very important ... to participate in this walk," Hoon said.

Waukesha North High School and some students are now working on an organized event to honor the Florida school shooting victims separate from the national political organization.