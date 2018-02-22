Red-tailed hawk survives getting stuck in SUV grille

An SUV going about 70 mph hit a red-tailed hawk on a Waukesha County highway, and the bird survived.

Thanks to quick thinking and animal care organizations, the red-tailed hawk is expected to live.

"The chance of going at that rate of speed, if anything would have changed, it could been bad news for the bird," said Eric Broom, who hit the hawk while driving.

Broom knew he hit a bird while driving on Highway 16 in Waukesha County. It wasn't until 10 miles later, when he got to work, that he noticed a red-tailed hawk wedged in the grille of his SUV.

"Its head and wings were sticking out, but the rest of the body was in," said Mark Hess, who helped rescue the hawk.

Broom called Hess from the Humane Animal Welfare Society, or HAWS.

"I got a few tools out of my truck to start cutting the grille apart to extract the bird," Hess said.

"He wanted to bring him to us," said Mandy Feavel, who is caring for the hawk.

Hess contacted the Wildlife in Need Center. Amazingly, X-rays showed no fractures.

"Our trained staff did find some bruising along the spine, which we kind of expected," Feavel said.

A day later, the bird is alert and recovering from his injuries.

"We're giving him fluids throughout the day, and a pain medication, anti-inflammatory, to help with the internal trauma," Feavel said.

Broom saw the center's post on Facebook sharing the good news.

"To know that something good can come out of something so bad is amazing," Broom said.

"Surprisingly, still alive. We talk about cats with nine lives, I think this bird has nine lives," Hess said.

Hess named the bird Griller because of where they found him.

The Wildlife in Need Center will continue to care for him until it can release him back into the wild.