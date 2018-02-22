Sixth-grader offers to help teacher pay for father-in-law's funeral with ice cream money

A sixth-grader in Alabama who lost her own father is offering what money she has to her teacher after finding out his father-in-law had died.

Price Lawrence, a teacher at Highlands Elementary in Huntsville shared a Facebook post Tuesday, WHNT reports. Lawrence wrote that his students could tell he was a little off that morning, and when they asked why, he said that his father-in-law had died over the weekend.

As the students were leaving Lawrence's class, one girl put something in his hand and said, "This is for your wife. I know it was really expensive when my daddy died and I don't really want ice cream today anyways."

The student had given Lawrence three quarters, money she was planning to spend on ice cream, with a note saying, "Ms. La[w]rence, I'm sorry."

Lawrence said the kind act moved him to share the special moment, which has been shared on Facebook over 200,000 times.