ABC News anchor to give spring commencement speech at UW-Madison

"ABC World News Tonight" anchor David Muir will be the keynote speaker for the May 12 spring commencement ceremony at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Commencement speakers are selected and recommended by senior class officers. The university covers the speaker's travel expenses but does not pay a fee or other honorarium, the school said.

A magna cum laude graduate of Ithaca College, Muir attended the Institute on Political Journalism at Georgetown University and studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain.