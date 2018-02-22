ABC News anchor to give spring commencement speech at UW-Madison - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

ABC News anchor to give spring commencement speech at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WISN) -

"ABC World News Tonight" anchor David Muir will be the keynote speaker for the May 12 spring commencement ceremony at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Commencement speakers are selected and recommended by senior class officers. The university covers the speaker's travel expenses but does not pay a fee or other honorarium, the school said.

A magna cum laude graduate of Ithaca College, Muir attended the Institute on Political Journalism at Georgetown University and studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain.

