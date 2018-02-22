DA: Man got into argument with Wausau murder victim days before his death

A Niagara man arrested in a domestic violence case got in an argument with a 77-year-old man found dead in his garage in Wausau days before his death, according to court records filed in Marathon County.

Lee Franck, 56, has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, involving domestic abuse. Wausau Police have told Newsline 9 their investigation into the murder of Lyle Leith led to the arrest of a Florence County man on domestic abuse charges Wednesday.

The complaint filed Wednesday said Franck and Leith had a disagreement about Franck's relationship with Leith's daughter. Leith's daughter told authorities Franck said things like, “you will all pay” and “I hope your family dies” in that fight that took place over the weekend.

Police have said Leith's body was found by his daughter Tuesday morning.

Leith's daughter and Franck were dating and they had been living together for a number of weeks.

Wausau Police have not named any suspects in the murder investigation.