North Central Health Care raises $3.25 million for new therapy pool

WAUSAU (WAOW) - North Central Health Care said Thursday it has raised $3.25 million for its share of a new $6 million warm water therapeutic pool.

The money meets the Marathon County Board of Supervisors' decision to pay half the cost for a new pool - used by the elderly and individuals suffering with chronic disease, disability, mental illness and addiction - if the other half was raised through donations.

North Central Chief Executive Officer Michael Loy said nearly 600 pledges of money came from citizens, local foundations and businesses to support the project.

A group called Warm Water Works held fundraisers at restaurants, stuffed hundreds of envelopes for mailings, held a chili feed, jewelry sale, bake sales and made and sold close to 1,000 homemade pizzas, all to raise money for the campaign, Loy said.

Supporters say 1,400 people routinely use the existing pool, which opened in 1977, is deteriorating and needs to be replaced.

Loy praised the support for building a new pool on the North Central campus received.

"Everyone valued the positive impact this unique resource has for the vulnerable populations in our community," he said in a statement. "With the opioid crisis our community is facing, the pool has even become a way for physicians to avoid prescribing addictive pain medication. More and more physicians are prescribing warm water therapy."

North Central hopes to break ground for the new pool later this year, Loy said.