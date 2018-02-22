Rockford mother, her boyfriend found dead in Rockford park

A missing woman and her boyfriend were found dead Thursday morning at an Illinois park, days after the woman's estranged husband died from a self-inflected gun shot, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.



Danielle Son and Sergio Quiroz's bodies were found in Blackhawk Park in Rockford, police said.



O'Shea says Danielle's estranged husband, Hand Son, died after he shot himself following a traffic stop. He died at a Rockford hospital. Officials did not name him as a suspect in their deaths, but did confirm Hand Son was charged with kidnapping related to their disappearance earlier in the week.

Rockford Police say they responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue on Monday for a missing person's report. Danielle's family, who hadn't heard from her since Saturday, say they found Danielle's two children, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, alone, but unharmed. After further investigation, officials found that Danielle's boyfriend, Sergio Quiroz and her estranged husband, Hand Son, were also missing.

On Tuesday, the Rockford Police Department called a news conference asking for the public's help in finding Danielle and Sergio.



Few details about the case have been revealed. However, court records obtained by WREX-TV show Danielle Hand filed for divorce from Hand Son just last week. Before that, court records show Hand was also charged with domestic battery.



Our sister station in Rockford, WREX-TV, spoke with Danielle and Sergio's family Wednesday, who said their disappearance was out of character for them, and came with more questions and few answers.



"This is something that happens to somebody else. Not us. And that's why it's so devastating because it's like out of character for her," Danielle's grandmother, Donna Lee said.



Danielle leaves behind two children, and Sergio leaves behind three.



"There's five innocent babies that need their parents pack," said Sergio's former girlfriend, Stacy Kellems.