Second student to be charged in Minocqua school threat

A Northwoods student, who is accused of writing threatening graffiti on a bathroom wall, is facing charges including making terrorist threats, according to police.

The Lakeland Union High School student, who is a minor, is also facing disorderly conduct and criminal damage property charges, according to the Minocqua Police Department.

Her name is not being released.

Police arrested another minor last Thursday after they said the teen made threat one on social media. That student's name was not released either.

The threats prompted a heavy police presence at the school last Friday morning.

The notes threatened an attack similar to the one that claimed 17 lives earlier this week at a Florida high school, according to Minocqua police.