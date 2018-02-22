Another democrat announces for 7th Congressional District

A small business owner, entrepreneur and manager of a Wisconsin-based band is running as a democrat against Congressman Sean Duffy for the 7th Congressional District.

Kyle Frenette made the announcement Thursday. Frenette was raised in Chippewa Falls and currently lives in Chetek.

“It’s time we choose prosperity for all over the greed of a few,” Frenette said. “And that starts from the bottom-up - with good jobs, quality education, protecting our environment, and a health care system that serves everyone.”

Margaret Engebretson, an attorney from Polk County, announced her candidacy earlier this week. The FEC also lists Allen Campos, of Sheldon, as a candidate for the Democratic nomination.

Duffy also plans to run for re-election. In a statement Thursday, his office said, "democrats are in a crowded primary until the end of summer. Meanwhile, Congressman Sean Duffy continues to fight for lower taxes, wage boosts, and greater opportunity for Wisconsinites of all backgrounds."

The primary will be held on Aug. 14.