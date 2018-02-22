Snow on the way this evening and tonight

Tonight: Cloudy, snow likely, mixing with freezing rain or drizzle after midnight, with sleet possible. Snow accumulations of 2-3" for the central part of the area, with 3-5" across the north and northwest, and 1-2" east and south.

Low: 25 Wind: E/SE 5-10

Friday: Cloudy with light snow and freezing rain or drizzle diminishing during the morning, then partly sunny during the afternoon.

High: 36 Wind: Becoming west, increasing to 10-18 by late morning.

There were some peeks of sunshine, but also plenty of cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs ranged from the upper 20s to low 30s.

A low pressure system will track from the Plains through Wisconsin tonight into Friday morning. Snow is expected to develop this evening, then become mixed with freezing rain or drizzle, and possibly sleet overnight. The precipitation will end during the morning. Snow totals of 2-3” will be possible through the central parts of the area, with slightly higher amounts across the north and northwest, and less to the east and southeast.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for central and northern Wisconsin this evening, and expire by late morning Friday.

Quiet weather returns for the afternoon through Friday night.

Another low pressure system will bring more snow and possibly a mix of snow, sleet, and rain to the area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Snow accumulations are likely.

A slightly above average temperature pattern is expected through the middle of next week.

Have a good night and a fine Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 22, 2018