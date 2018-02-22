Thousands visit 38th annual Marshfield farm show

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - Thousands of visitors filled the Marshfield mall Thursday for the second day of the 38th annual farm show.

Nearly 200 vendors set up displays featuring agricultural products, farm machines and other goods.

The Shady Lane 4-H Club had a food booth.

"This our only fundraiser of the year, so this is where we get our money to donate to people and charities and we use the money for club trips and for advertising," Maria Semenchuk said.

The display set up for this summer's Wisconsin Farm Technology Days at a Wood County farm was popular, providing information on the big show July 10-12.