Thousands visit 38th annual Marshfield farm show - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thousands visit 38th annual Marshfield farm show

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - Thousands of visitors filled the Marshfield mall Thursday for the second day of the 38th annual farm show.

Nearly 200 vendors set up displays featuring agricultural products, farm machines and other goods.

The Shady Lane 4-H Club had a food booth.

"This our only fundraiser of the year, so this is where we get our money to donate to people and charities and we use the money for club trips and for advertising," Maria Semenchuk said.

The display set up for this summer's Wisconsin Farm Technology Days at a Wood County farm was popular, providing information on the big show July 10-12.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.