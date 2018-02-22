Granton woman accused following drug raid fails to show up in co - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Granton woman accused following drug raid fails to show up in court

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 38-year-old Granton woman accused of nine mostly drug-related charges following a home raid where a methamphetamine lab was found in the basement failed to show up at a hearing Thursday to enter pleas, according to online Clark County court records.

A judge issued a warrant for Elizabeth Tuggle's arrest, court records said.

Among the charges she faces are three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in having three children in the rural Granton home where prosecutors say a drug house was being operated when it was raided June 28.

Tuggle's 34-year-old husband, Jonathan Tuggle, faces similar charges and pleaded not guilty in October. No trial date has been set.

The sheriff's department said two children, ages 8 and 11, were removed from the home during the search and a third child was not home at the time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.