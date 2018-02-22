Wausau police chief honored as retirement approaches

Friends, colleagues and family celebrated the retirement of Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardel Thursday evening.

Dozens gave Chief Hardel handshakes, hugs and thanks at the Jefferson Street Inn. The evening included messages from the Wisconsin Attorney General, state senators and the FBI.



Hardel joined the Wausau Police Department in 1980 and has been chief since 2006.

He said working and closing cases over the last 38 years has been rewarding.

"I'm very proud that I was able to serve as the chief of police for this wonderful community," said Hardel. "And so, I'm very satisfied with where I'm at and excited about the future."

Hardel added he has some leadership coaching and consulting work lined up after retirement; he also said the Wausau Police Department is in good hands going forward.

Ben Bliven, who will step in as chief, says Hardel made the department a better place.

"For a long, long time we're going to reap the rewards of Jeff's leadership," said Bliven. "We've just been blessed to have him as the police chief and as a public servant here in our community."

Hardel's official last day is Feb. 23.