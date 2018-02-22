Judge temporarily blocks Forest Co. sex offender placement

A Forest County homeowner's association headed to court in attempts to block a sex offender from being placed in their neighborhood. After an eight-hour hearing, a judge ruled in favor of the group, temporarily thwarting the convict's placement.

Jeffrey LeVasseur was set to be placed in the Bear Lakes Shores community in the Town of Blackwell. But that neighborhood is a "common interest" development, and governed by certain restrictions, referred to by residents as covenants.

"The developer chose to write protective covenants when he developed the property," said Bear Lakes Shores Association President Joy Jokela-Margetta. "To promote our quality of life, consistency of property values."

The association claimed LeVasseur's placement directly violated two of their covenants. The rules state property cannot be used for commercial purposes, and the owners of the property are the only people who can live there.

"In my interpretation if someone is going to make money under a contract, it's a commercial contract," said Jokela-Margetta. "Additionally, to make that money, you have to put people in there, it's not owner occupied."

This matter was resolved in civil court Thursday. The future of LeVasseur is still up in the air. His placement will be officially determined in a criminal proceeding in the coming months.