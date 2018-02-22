Wausau radiothon raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The 17th annual WDEZ Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon got underway on Thursday at the Trig's in Wausau.

The two-day event raised $170,562 last year and organizers think they can beat that mark in 2018.

Since it's inception in 2002, the radiothon has raised nearly $2 million and the Central Wisconsin region raises more money than much larger areas.

"The Wisconsin community has such big hearts for the kids of St. Jude. It's just evident in these two-days that we're here at Trig's. They call in, they become Partner in Hope, which is a $20 a month gift to the kids at St. Jude. You hear the phones ringing in the background and we're just so fortunate to have people in this community who embrace the mission of St. Jude," said Danielle Kinzer with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The radiothon runs from 6am-6pm on Friday.