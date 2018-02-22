Assembly approves tax credit plan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Assembly approves tax credit plan

Posted:
MGN MGN

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Assembly has approved a Republican bill that would provide parents with a tax credit and create a sales tax holiday.

The measure would give parents a $100 per-child tax credit and set a sales tax holiday for the first weekend in August.

The Assembly approved the bill 61-35 Thursday. It now goes to the state Senate. The measure is one of Gov. Scott Walker's top priorities but its fate in the Senate is uncertain. The tax holiday provision lacks support in that chamber, putting the entire bill in jeopardy.

Any changes the Senate might make to the bill would likely kill it. Both houses must pass an identical bill and the Assembly is expected to adjourn for the year after finishing its work Thursday, leaving nowhere for any Senate changes to go.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.