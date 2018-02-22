Assembly approves tax credit plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Assembly has approved a Republican bill that would provide parents with a tax credit and create a sales tax holiday.

The measure would give parents a $100 per-child tax credit and set a sales tax holiday for the first weekend in August.

The Assembly approved the bill 61-35 Thursday. It now goes to the state Senate. The measure is one of Gov. Scott Walker's top priorities but its fate in the Senate is uncertain. The tax holiday provision lacks support in that chamber, putting the entire bill in jeopardy.

Any changes the Senate might make to the bill would likely kill it. Both houses must pass an identical bill and the Assembly is expected to adjourn for the year after finishing its work Thursday, leaving nowhere for any Senate changes to go.