Parents voice frustrations over Tomahawk school threat

Parents left in the dark about a school threat in Tomahawk are speaking out. The Tomahawk Police Department posted about the threat on the department's Facebook page.

According to police, a former student wrote the note that threatened to bring two handguns into school and pick people off. The person was behind bars in another area at the time. But for parents with students in the Tomahawk School District, this was the first they heard of a threat.

"This is one of my biggest fears because it's been going around so much around the nation," said parent Mary Ussery. "I'm scared, I fear the worst."

There were specific current and former students named in the note, those people were notified. However, numerous parents voiced their frustrations on not being told about the threat by the school district.

"I couldn't believe it, that I was just finding out about it," said parent Travis Taves. "As a parent with two children that go there why wasn't I informed. I couldn't believe they wouldn't do that especially in the wake of all the school shootings going on."

The school district sent Newsline 9 a press release saying that the threat was found in a journal of a former student back in October/November while they were in a secured facility. The person was being transported from Oneida County to a group home in Milwaukee, which is what prompted the county to notify the Tomahawk Police Department of the threat.

"I didn't know what was going on," said Ussery. "I wish they notified me, which upsets me."

Parents said they're already on edge with the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The school said in the release that the police told them there was no immediate or credible threat and no other communication was necessary. Regardless, parents feel that it was their right to be notified.

We reached out to the school district for an interview but they did not return our calls or emails.