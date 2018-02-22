UWSP men's basketball back in the postseason, gearing up for WIAC semifinals

UWSP men's basketball junior guard Drew Fredrickson summed it up perfectly.

"We're finally doing what we were brought in here to do."

Yearly national title expectations at Point never go away. After three down years, the program is back in the postseason hosting a conference semifinal game.

"We all are really happy to have this opportunity in front of us," forward Matt Tauber said. "This is what we've been waiting for the last two years. Coming in (freshman year) knowing they just came off a national championship that's obviously a big thing to follow up."

"I think we're ready to (win a national championship) now."

Saturday's gut wrenching loss at UW-Eau Claire spoiled a chance to win a regular season title. But if the Pointers can string together two wins this weekend, they'll find themselves playing in the NCAA Tournament.

"We've experienced the disappointment, the heartbreak of tough losses," head coach Bob Semling said. "We've also experienced the great joy and satisfaction of winning big games."

"This is why the guys play the game."

Friday night the No. 2 seed Pointers (18-7, 11-3 WIAC) face the No. 3 seed UW-Oshkosh Titans (20-6, 10-5) in the WIAC semifinals at 7 p.m. It's a battle of two nationally ranked teams that should certainly live up to the hype.

"Pressure is definitely a privilege," Fredrickson admitted. "You can't really ask for much else."

"You want to play in these kinds of games."