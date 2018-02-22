Thursday Sports Report: Jake Sullivan's game-winning 3-pointer Assumption completes season sweep against Marathon

Jake Sullivan hit a 3-pointer as time expired Thursday night to complete a season sweep of Marathon. Those highlights and more in WAOW's Thursday Sports Report.More >>
Wednesday night, senior goaltender Chloe Westberg pitched her second straight shutout - stopping all 14 shots that came her way - as the defending state champion Central Wisconsin Storm kept their repeat title hopes alive with a 1-0 overtime win over Fox Cities.More >>
SPASH hockey is headed to the sectional final round for the second year in a row after topping Northland Pines 7-6 Wednesday night.More >>
D.C. Everest snapped a 13-game losing streak to crosstown rival Wausau West at the perfect time. The Evergreens upset Wausau West in double overtime in the sectional semifinal round Tuesday night to advance to the state's round of 16 for just the second time in school history.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
The 2018 boys basketball season is wrapping up and the WIAA released the tournament brackets on Sunday. Four area teams earn the No. 1 seed: Rhinelander (Division 2), Auburndale (Division 4), Rib Lake (Division 5), and Columbus Catholic (Division 5).More >>
Saturday's local high school scores and highlights.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Thursday's high school sports scores and highlights.More >>
