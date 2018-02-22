Thursday Sports Report: Jake Sullivan's game-winning 3-pointer A - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Jake Sullivan's game-winning 3-pointer Assumption completes season sweep against Marathon

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 59 Port Edwards 49
Amherst 52 Shiocton 45
Antigo 54 Northland Pines 46
Assumption 69 Marathon 68
Chippewa Falls McDonell 72 Loyal 66
Eau Claire Regis 55    Owen-Withee 43
Edgar 51 Newman 34
Fall Creek 74 Gilman 56
Iola-Scandinavia 79 Menominee Indian 66
Lakeland 85 D.C. Everest 65
Medford 58 Tomahawk 34
Pacelli 63 Rosholt 40
Phillips 71 Abbotsford 52
Pittsville 67 Tri-County 37
Rhinelander 75 Mosinee 59
Rib Lake 51 Athens 45
Stanley-Boyd 47 Greenwood 29
Stevens Point 75 Wausau West 37
Stratford 62 Auburndale 42
Thorp 58 Colby 33
Wild Rose 75 Weyauwega-Fremont 42
Wisconsin Rapids 49 Wausau East 46

