Wintry weather and milder temps through the weekend

Today: Snow and freezing rain ending early, then a few breaks of sun during the afternoon and a bit breezy.

High: 35 Wind: Becoming West 10-18

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain and snow developing late.

High: 35 Wind: East 5-15

Messy winter weather is in the area but at least the temperatures are not too bad. It looks like temps will be above normal for at least the next week or so, so the snow and ice should begin to melt off the roadways.

The roads will be slippery this morning with freezing rain and sleet in the southern part of the area and snow in the Northwoods. Most of the precipitation should be done by 7 or 8 a.m. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 9a.m. For the entire area. A few breaks of sun will develop during the afternoon and highs will be in the 30s. The one thing that will make it feel a bit cooler outside is the wind. Westerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20.

Tonight will be quiet, then another storm system will approach the area later in the day on Saturday. This next storm system will be similar to the one that is passing through early this morning, but perhaps with just a little more snow in the Northwoods. Beginning late Saturday afternoon there will be a mix of rain, sleet, and snow across the area with Marathon county being the approximate transition zone between more liquid-type precipitation and frozen precipitation. This precipitation will continue through Saturday night, then change over to all snow early Sunday morning. Right now it looks like 2 to 3 inches of slush and snow could fall in the Wausau area, with 3 to 6 inches of snow in the Northwoods (maybe up to 7 or 8 inches in a couple of spots). South of Marathon county there will likely be mainly rain and sleet with some small accumulations of snow, probably less than 2 inches.

Another problem will be some gusty wind on Sunday morning. This could cause some blowing and drifting snow. Thankfully, temps will not be bitter cold after the storm. Highs should be in the mid 30s on Saturday and then in the 30 to 35 range on Sunday.

Next week is looking fairly quite with variable clouds from Monday through Wednesday and not much chance of significant precipitation. The next chance of heavier rain or snow will come next Thursday. High temps should be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and in the upper 30s to around 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Friday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 22-February 2018