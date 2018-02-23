BREAKING: Wausau Police ask people to avoid area on west side of - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

NEWSALERT

BREAKING: Wausau Police ask people to avoid area on west side of city

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Police are actively working on a situation on Wausau's west side.

In a Facebook post, the department said they are working to resolve an incident in the 100 block of Maple Street.

Streets in the immediate area of 2nd Avenue and Maple street have been blocked off.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Newsline 9 has a reporter on scene. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.