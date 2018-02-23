BREAKING: Wausau Police ask people to avoid area on west side of city

Parents left in the dark about a school threat in Tomahawk are speaking out.More >>
Parents left in the dark about a school threat in Tomahawk are speaking out.More >>
Active weather pattern continues into Sunday.More >>
Active weather pattern continues into Sunday.More >>
Forest County homeowner's association headed to court in attempts to block a sex offender from being placed in their neighborhood.More >>
Forest County homeowner's association headed to court in attempts to block a sex offender from being placed in their neighborhood.More >>