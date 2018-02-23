FAA investigating after plane slides off runway at Green Bay airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Boeing 737 slid off the runway while landing at Austin Straubel International Airport Friday morning.

The plane was carrying 180 passengers and seven crew members. There were no reports of injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The United Flight 878 was flying from Houston to Minneapolis-St. Paul when it was diverted to Green Bay due to bad weather.

The plane was landing at Austin Straubel International Airport when it slid off the runway by 250 feet at 3 a.m.

The passengers were moved off the plane and were taken to a terminal.

Tom Miller, Director of Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, said passengers and crew got off the plane by using a portable set of stairs.

Passenger Carly Zierden from Duluth said officials told her they could choose to take a bus to Minneapolis-St. Paul or take a flight later in the day.

"You could kind of tell the difference between the runway and the ground. We were making-- we were slowing down, but then you could feel kind of the brakes not have any more traction and we continued off the runway into the field. It was a pretty scary experience, I'd say but, they turned the lights on and just made sure everyone was OK after," said Zierden.

Here is the full statement from Miller:

"At approximately 3:00 a.m. today, a United Airlines Boeing 737-900 was landing at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and ran off the end of the runway by about 250 feet. The plane was carrying 180 passengers and seven crew members. There were no injuries and everyone safely exited the aircraft using a portable set of stairs. They were then transported to the terminal building by bus and alternate transportation is being arranged for the passengers.

Flight 878 originated in Houston, Texas and was headed for Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was apparently diverted to GRB because of bad weather. The situation has been reported to the FAA, which is investigating."