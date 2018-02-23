Instant Pot warns customers about concerns of one model overheating

Instant Pot is warning its customers about one of its models.

In a statement, the company said several customers have reported the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheated, melting the bottom of the machine.

While there's no official recall at this point, Instant Pot said if your cooker has one of the following numbers, it should be returned:

1728

1730

1731

1734

1746

To verify the four-digit batch code, locate the silver label on the underside of the product. The batch code is the four-digit number located at the bottom right of the label.

If anyone has any questions, they are asked to call the Instant Pot Customer Care team at 800-828-7280 ext. 2.