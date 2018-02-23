Stevens Point woman sentenced to nine months in jail

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 21-year-old woman accused of punching her pregnant mother in the stomach eight or nine times was sentenced to nine months in jail Friday in a plea bargain that resolved 10 separate misdemeanor cases, according to online Portage County court records.

The case involving the punching of the mother was dismissed in the deal that saw Makela Lange plead no contest to five misdemeanors in four criminal cases in a variety of incidents, including obstructing an officer and entry into a locked building, court records said.

Lange was charged with battery and bail jumping in the July 27 incident involving her 38-year-old pregnant mother at Lange's Stevens Point apartment.

Police said an unknown issue led to a fight between them. The mother did not seek medical treatment. The women lived in separate apartments in the same building.

One of the misdemeanors Lange was convicted of Friday - publish a depiction of a person knowing it is a private representation without consent - accused her in 2016 of sending nude pictures of her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend to 183 people on Facebook.

According to the criminal complaint, the 21-year-old victim told investigators in November 2015 that she sent "several" nude pictures of herself to her then-boyfriend who was now dating Lange and they were sent to her friends on Facebook.

Lange acknowledged she sent the pictures from her boyfriend's phone to her phone using Bluetooth but denied doing anything with them and indicated a lot of people use her phone, the complaint said.

Lange was given credit for 63 days already spent in jail.