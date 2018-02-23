Trial ordered for Rhinelander woman accused in murder-for-hire plot

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A judge Friday ordered a trial for a 27-year-old Rhinelander woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband so she could collect his life insurance benefits, according to online Oneida County court records.

Megan Danielczak is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 8 incident. She is to return to court March 5 to enter a plea, court records said.

Prosecutors say Danielczak offered three gold rings and $402 in cash to an undercover officer posing as a hit man as a down payment to kill her husband. Police began an investigation after someone reported being approached by her about the murder-for-hire plot.

Court documents do not indicate what she was willing to pay after her husband was killed.

According to investigators, money was the motive - Danielczak is named the beneficiary on her husband's life insurance policy.

The trial was ordered after a detective testified during a preliminary hearing, court records said. The hearing was to convince a judge that enough evidence exists to justify the charge.