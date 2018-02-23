Another winter storm on the way

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler.

Low: 17 Wind W/NW becoming light

Saturday: Increasing clouds, 30% chance of light snow or mixed snow and rain south of Wausau during the late afternoon. Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain becomes likely during the evening to the north and northwest of Marathon County, with a mix of snow, freezing rain, and some sleet elsewhere. Becoming breezy late.

High: 34 Wind East 5-10 increasing to 12-25 during the evening

Quiet and somewhat cooler weather is expected tonight into Saturday morning.

A low pressure system will bring snow, rain, some sleet, and plenty of wind to the area beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday morning. The current forecast projections indicate mainly snow, or a mix of snow and some freezing rain through areas to the north and west of Marathon County, with accumulations of 4-8” possible. Elsewhere, a mix of snow, freezing rain, and possibly sleet is expected, with a few inches of snow accumulation and some icing through central Wisconsin (including the Wausau area), and lessor amounts to the east and south. Gusty winds are also forecast to develop Saturday evening, and continue through the day Sunday. The precipitation will end Sunday morning, with peeks of sunshine possible during the afternoon.

The following weather headlines are in effect Saturday evening through Sunday morning: Winter Storm Warning for Ashland, Iron, and Price Counties; Winter Storm Watch for Vilas, Oneida, and Lincoln Counties, and a Winter Weather Advisory for Taylor, Clark, and Jackson Counties.

Quieter weather is forecast through the afternoon Wednesday, although there will be a chance of a few snow or rain showers Tuesday afternoon.

There are indications another strong low pressure system may affect the area Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing another chance of snow, rain, or a mix.

A slightly above average temperature pattern is expected through the middle of next week.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 23, 2018