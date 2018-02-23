Wausau-area home show underway

The annual home show by the Area Wausau Builders association kicked off Friday afternoon.

More than 100 hundred vendors came together at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center.

The three day event features everything a homeowner or an aspiring one could need. Organizers say it is a great way to bring the community together.

" These are people that actually work in our community and they cane come right to the,. talk to them and ask them questions and find out what products are out there and what they can do to build a new house," said chairman of the show Shelly Tally- Nelson.

The event has been going on for 42 years as new appliances come out. The event will continue throughout the weekend.