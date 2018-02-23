Man pinned in Oneida County cold case heading to trial

A Minocqua man accused of killing his wife will head to trial.

Robin Mendez is charged in the 1982 death of his wife Barbara. Investigators arrested him earlier this month.

Mendez remained still in the Oneida County courthouse Friday as gruesome details of his wife's death were recounted in front of a judge.

Captain Terri Hook of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, whose team arrested Mendez, was the only witness who testified. She said her team's investigation led to the conclusion Mendez was unaccounted for during the time of his wife's murder.

Mendez' attorney argued there weren't proper records, including phone logs and firsthand witnesses, to maintain probably cause.

But the judge ultimately sided with investigators, ruling there was enough evidence to send Mendez to trial.

A date for Robin Mendez' arraignment has not been set.