Wausau man reunited with late mother's class ring decades later

It was an emotional reunion Friday afternoon over a memento of a Wausau man's late mother.

Ben Dakins lost his mom, dad and brother in a car crash in 1991. Him and his surviving brother had little to remember the family by. That is until Friday, when his late mother's class ring was returned.

"Such a blessing just having something after being gone so long," said Dakins. "Just having it back in the family, something you didn't even know you had."

Jessica Foster found the ring back in 2016 at a garage sale in Wausau. Right away, she knew it was special.

"When I got home it said 1978," said Foster.

Under the ring, you can see the initials KZ engraved into the metal. Several weeks ago, Foster decided to take to Facebook to try and find the owner of the class ring from four decades ago.Sheila Ostrowski Maybry, who was a friend of Ben's mom, Kathy Zynda back in high school found the post on Facebook.

"When I read the post I knew right away, Kathy Zynda," said Maybry. "It was a cool thing, a cool feeling."

The pieces then all fell together. Maybry got in contact with the Dakins to reunite the ring with it's rightful owner. Maybry, Foster and Dakins all gathered on Dakins' driveway Friday for the touching and tearful reunion.

"It's just a great feeling, it brings tears to my eyes of joy to know a friend of mine that passed away, her family has a part of her," said Maybry.

No one is sure where the ring has been the passed 27 years but they're glad to have it back with the family. Zynda went to DC Everest High School, that's where the class ring originated.

